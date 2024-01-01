Immutable X (IMX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $78.51 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $78.51 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00005203 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

