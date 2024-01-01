Insider Buying: Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Purchases £19,000 in Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Roald Goethe purchased 50,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,142.31).

Roald Goethe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Roald Goethe purchased 50,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($23,506.99).

Tullow Oil Trading Up 1.2 %

LON:TLW opened at GBX 38.92 ($0.49) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £564.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.50, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34. Tullow Oil plc has a 12 month low of GBX 21.82 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 39.94 ($0.51).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

