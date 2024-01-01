International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Raised by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.55. 2,526,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,581. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.