International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Raised by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,581. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

