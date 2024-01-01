Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $625.03. The stock had a trading volume of 724,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $631.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $560.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.11.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

