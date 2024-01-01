Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,052,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $59.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 155,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,239 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 268.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 723,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,356,000 after buying an additional 526,871 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.