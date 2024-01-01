Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,052,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance
Shares of KBWB stock opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $59.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
