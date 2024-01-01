Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 14.1% in December

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.67. 9,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,249. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $61.32.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

