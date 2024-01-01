Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 396.5% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,776,000 after buying an additional 88,471 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 39.9% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $409.52. 42,662,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,394,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.70. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $260.34 and a 1-year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

