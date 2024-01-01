Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Invitae alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NVTA

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $0.63 on Friday. Invitae has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Invitae had a negative net margin of 299.14% and a negative return on equity of 6,100.71%. The business had revenue of $121.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitae will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 2.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,942,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 679,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,196,000 after acquiring an additional 544,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,323,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after acquiring an additional 604,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,811,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 348,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 647,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

(Get Free Report)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.