IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMIT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,853,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,345,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,276,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 243,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMIT opened at $24.56 on Monday. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.