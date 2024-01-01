iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

STIP opened at $98.59 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

