iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,521. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

