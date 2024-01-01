iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lifted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.7% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $73,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $70.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.