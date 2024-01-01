iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $64.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

