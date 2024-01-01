iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,817 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,730,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,129. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

