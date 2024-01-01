iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,821 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,038,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

