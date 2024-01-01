iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $91.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.75. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $70.98 and a 12-month high of $91.39.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.