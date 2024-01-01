iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,558,000 after acquiring an additional 115,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $303.17. 1,188,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $305.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.06 and a 200 day moving average of $279.06.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.