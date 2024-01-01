iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.71. 41,496,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,679,902. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.