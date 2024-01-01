iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $4.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.22. 551,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.12. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $258.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

