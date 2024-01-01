iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Decreased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $116.29 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $117.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

