iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,341,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,559,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $107.49. 5,159,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,058. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.