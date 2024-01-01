iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 56,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 154,268 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.41. 4,854,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,884,103. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $96.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.