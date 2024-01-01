Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA)

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNZA opened at $5.03 on Thursday. LanzaTech Global has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LanzaTech Global will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNZA. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth $68,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

