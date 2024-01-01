JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in JD.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,187,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 89.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 304.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 526,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after purchasing an additional 396,275 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.