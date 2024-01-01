Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 168 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.96 and a 200 day moving average of $156.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

