Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after buying an additional 3,222,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after buying an additional 1,633,810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after buying an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.82. 1,512,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,634. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

