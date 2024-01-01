Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
NYSE KO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,244,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,753,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
