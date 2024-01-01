Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $436.80. 4,376,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,537. The stock has a market cap of $349.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $347.19 and a twelve month high of $438.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

