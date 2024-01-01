Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $944,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 120.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,950,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.22. 2,244,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,241. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

