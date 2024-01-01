Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 395 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,730,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,129. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

