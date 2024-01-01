Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.18.
About iShares National Muni Bond ETF
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares National Muni Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.