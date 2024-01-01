Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.18.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.