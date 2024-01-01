JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2024

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPIFree Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 6.9% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI remained flat at $54.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,490. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.