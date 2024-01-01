JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 6.9% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI remained flat at $54.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,490. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

