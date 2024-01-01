Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) vs. Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Publicis Groupe and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A Kidoz -13.65% -25.17% -17.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Publicis Groupe and Kidoz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Publicis Groupe $14.96 billion 1.56 $1.29 billion N/A N/A Kidoz $15.10 million 1.30 -$1.35 million ($0.02) -7.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Publicis Groupe has higher revenue and earnings than Kidoz.

0.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Kidoz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Publicis Groupe and Kidoz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Publicis Groupe 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus price target of $15.97, suggesting a potential downside of 31.12%. Given Publicis Groupe’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Publicis Groupe is more favorable than Kidoz.

Summary

Publicis Groupe beats Kidoz on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe S.A. provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services. It also designs and delivers brand content for various channels, such as television, print, radio, cinema, and billboards, as well as digital, including display and social networks under the Prodigious, Harbor, and The Pub brand names. In addition, the company operates Epsilon PeopleCloud, a unified data and technology platform; and Publicis Sapient, a technological, digital, and consulting platform. Further, it provides healthcare communication services under the Digitas Health, Publicis Health Media, and Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness brands for the healthcare and well-being sectors. It serves clients in the automotive, retail, financial services, consumer products, and media sectors. Publicis Groupe S.A. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

