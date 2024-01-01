Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 13,427 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 396.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $409.52. The stock had a trading volume of 42,662,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,394,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.70. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

