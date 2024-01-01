Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $69,169,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.9% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 57.4% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $660.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,898. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

