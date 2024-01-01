Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,303 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.22. 11,733,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,229,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

