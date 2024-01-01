Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 234.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,689 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI remained flat at $54.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,652,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,325,490. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.