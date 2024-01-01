KOK 24 Hour Volume Reaches $844,988.70 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. KOK has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and $844,988.70 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00020839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,665.29 or 1.00021157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011809 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010609 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00189310 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01248911 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $647,980.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

