Korro Bio (KRRO) and Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) is one of 977 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Korro Bio to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Korro Bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korro Bio N/A -115.97% -68.09% Korro Bio Competitors -2,022.32% -266.46% -31.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Korro Bio and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Korro Bio $14.07 million -$81.58 million -0.51 Korro Bio Competitors $2.02 billion $203.07 million -2.24

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Korro Bio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Korro Bio. Korro Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

13.2% of Korro Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Korro Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Korro Bio and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korro Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Korro Bio Competitors 5660 17260 41935 836 2.58

Korro Bio currently has a consensus price target of $116.67, suggesting a potential upside of 143.41%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 69.34%. Given Korro Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Korro Bio is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Korro Bio has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korro Bio’s peers have a beta of 0.88, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Korro Bio beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.