Kujira (KUJI) Price Tops $4.23 on Major Exchanges

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Kujira has a market cap of $460.81 million and $1.18 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00009691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kujira has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 4.18524609 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,014,791.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

