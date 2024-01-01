Kujira (KUJI) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00009816 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $455.94 million and approximately $951,554.17 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 4.18524609 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,014,791.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

