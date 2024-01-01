L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 103.3% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.62. The company had a trading volume of 628,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,804. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

