Lake Street Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Lake Street Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

PWFL opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $127.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.53. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

