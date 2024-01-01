Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 4.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,841 shares of company stock worth $14,782,357. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $783.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,282. The company has a 50 day moving average of $698.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $666.65. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $407.27 and a 1-year high of $801.29. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

