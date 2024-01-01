Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,871 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Lam Research worth $53,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,841 shares of company stock worth $14,782,357. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $783.26. The company had a trading volume of 519,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,282. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $407.27 and a 12 month high of $801.29. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $698.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $666.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.