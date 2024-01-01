Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Short Interest Update

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insider Activity at Lantern Pharma
In other news, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 145,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $499,997.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,553 shares in the company, valued at $748,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lantern Pharma by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.
Lantern Pharma Stock Performance
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantern Pharma will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
