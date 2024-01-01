Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Buys 99 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100,891,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,372,703. The firm has a market cap of $789.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.99 and a 200 day moving average of $248.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.