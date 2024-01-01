Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $27.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 12.3% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after buying an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

