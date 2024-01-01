Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.5% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

SCHD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.13. 3,860,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

